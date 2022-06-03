PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.21)-$(0.17) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $364-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.36 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

PD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 2,078,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $2,132,877.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 66,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

