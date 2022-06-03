PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of PD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,078,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

