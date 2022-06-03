PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $27.43 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 60,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $2,132,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

