PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.41 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Shares of PD traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 2,078,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.81.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after buying an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

