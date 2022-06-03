PagerDuty (PD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2022 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $41.00.

5/27/2022 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $40.00.

5/26/2022 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $35.00.

5/19/2022 – PagerDuty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – PagerDuty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

