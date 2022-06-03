Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $15.61 on Thursday, hitting $517.34. 1,243,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $557.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $350.96 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

