Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Shares of PCRFY stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. Panasonic has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.66.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

