Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $104.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $160,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 360.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 62,192 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

