Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

