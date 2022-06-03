Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) SVP Sells $40,619.34 in Stock

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $40,619.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PBHC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,260,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter worth $350,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

