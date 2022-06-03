Paulus Subrata Sells 6,000 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MLP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

