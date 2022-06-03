Paulus Subrata Sells 6,000 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Stock

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MLP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $12.36.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%.
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.