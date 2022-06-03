PCM Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 14,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,287. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

