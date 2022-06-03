Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Sells $103,849.68 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.40. 2,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,920. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. Analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

