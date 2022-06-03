PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 111.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.0%.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 3,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $195,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

