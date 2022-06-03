PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will announce $115.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $121.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $424.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.00 million to $439.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $483.35 million, with estimates ranging from $453.70 million to $513.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 305,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,865,000 after purchasing an additional 121,072 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the period. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMT opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 1.10.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

