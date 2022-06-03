PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PepGen’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepGen will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PepGen.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.29. 634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,525. PepGen has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

