Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.49% from the stock’s previous close.

PERI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,026. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $896.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

