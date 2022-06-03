PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $18.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at UBS Group to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 25,844,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,119,080. PG&E has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCG. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 36.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after purchasing an additional 263,837 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

