Philip A. Strasburg Sells 2,000 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Strasburg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $10,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $259,277.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sono-Tek stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,473. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

