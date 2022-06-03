Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 78.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $973.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 165,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.