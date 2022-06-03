Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

PHR stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

