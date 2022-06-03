Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

PHR stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.02. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia (Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.