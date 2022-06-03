Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $22.00 at SVB Leerink

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

NYSE PHR opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $973.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Phreesia by 5,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

