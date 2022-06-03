Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10.
In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Phreesia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
