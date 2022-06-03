Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Phreesia updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,739.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Phreesia by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Phreesia by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Phreesia by 115.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

