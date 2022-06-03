PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard Sells 1,900 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Director Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.42, for a total transaction of C$12,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$918,137.04.

Lawrence M. Hibbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 3,100 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.38, for a total transaction of C$19,778.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Lawrence M. Hibbard sold 17,872 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.18, for a total transaction of C$110,448.96.

Shares of PHX traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.28. 26,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,432. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The company has a market cap of C$317.40 million and a P/E ratio of 23.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.61.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PHX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

