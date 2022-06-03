Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.36 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.