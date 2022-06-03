PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $15.54. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,813. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

