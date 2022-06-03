PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,647. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.