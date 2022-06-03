PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSE:PZC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.89. The stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,647. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
