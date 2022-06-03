PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

PTY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,841. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

