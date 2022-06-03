PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:PCN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.72. 114,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,895. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)
