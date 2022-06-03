PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. 1,177,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $136,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

