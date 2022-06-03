Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:PDO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,044 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 2,547,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,915,000 after buying an additional 194,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $5,280,000.

