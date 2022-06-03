Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of NYSEMKT:PDO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,044 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75.
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
