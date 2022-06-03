Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Shares of PDO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. 361,044 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.75.
In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
