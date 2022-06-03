PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

NRGX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 143,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.72 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $317,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

