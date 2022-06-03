PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PHK traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 546,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

