PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
NYSE PFN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $11.45.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
