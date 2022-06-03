PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PFN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

