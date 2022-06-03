PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of PFL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.29. 109,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,820. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
