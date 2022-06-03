PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PFL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.29. 109,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,820. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

