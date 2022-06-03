PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

NYSE PML traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,918. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.