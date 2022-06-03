PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
NYSE PML traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,918. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
