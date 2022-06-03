PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

NYSE:PMF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 127,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,116. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 128,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $725,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.