PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PNI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. 24,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.