PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 111,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,136. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 518,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,156,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 185,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.