Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

5/31/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $343.00 to $342.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $272.00 to $294.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $296.00 to $302.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler to $345.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $280.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $285.00 to $400.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $258.00 to $278.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $258.00 to $278.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $272.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $245.00 to $281.00.

4/18/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

4/7/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $274.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $275.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $10,535,493 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after buying an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after buying an additional 1,146,401 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $108,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

