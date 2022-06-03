Piper Sandler Boosts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

NYSE LSPD opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

