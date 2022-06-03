Piper Sandler Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $230.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.18.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

