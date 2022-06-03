Piper Sandler Lowers Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Price Target to $37.00

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 96,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,257 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

