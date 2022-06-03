Piper Sandler Lowers Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target to $48.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

