Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Points.com posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Points.com in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Points.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com during the first quarter worth approximately $13,354,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Points.com during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Points.com by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Points.com by 68.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 373,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,733. Points.com has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

