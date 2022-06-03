Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $17.54 on Friday. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

