Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.06 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,600. Company insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

