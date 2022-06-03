Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Prologis posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.42.

NYSE PLD opened at $129.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.22. Prologis has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Prologis by 19.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 17,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.