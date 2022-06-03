Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Luke M. Beshar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $98,215. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.